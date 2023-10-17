Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Geoff took charge of his hometown club in 2015 and has overseen an almost unprecedented level of success after they achieved four promotions and several cup wins throughout his ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on Tuesday lunchtime (October 17), he announced that he is looking to bring his eight-year ownership of The Mariner’s to an end, citing an ongoing recovery from a cancer diagnosis he received last year as the key factor in his decision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

Following the announcement, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their gratitude to Geoff for everything that he had done for the club while he has been in charge.

Among those wishing Geoff well was Kate Osborne, the MP for Jarrow, who highlighted how Geoff has supported her work in recent years.

In a post, she said: “Geoff has done so much for South Shields FC and our local community in his time at the club.

Geoff Thompson has announced that he has put South Shields FC up for sale. Photo: Kevin Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From investing into the grounds, supporting local businesses and his support of my work incl. hosting my SME business drop-in - have all been invaluable.

“All the best for the future Geoff!”

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Geoff has reassured South Shields FC fans that the club will “continue to receive his full backing and support” until he is able to find a suitable buyer that he hopes will be able to take the club to the next level.