South Shields have been officially put up for sale by club owner Geoff Thompson.

The Mariners supremo took charge of his hometown club in 2015 and has overseen an almost unprecedented level of success after they achieved four promotions and several cup wins throughout his ownership.

A Northern League Division Two title win during his first year with the club was followed by a historic season in 2016/17 season they became Northern League champions as well as lifting the Durham Challenge Cup, Northern League Cup and FA Vase.

A further promotion into the Northern Premier League’s top tier followed a year later as developments around the 1st Cloud Arena matched the on-field progress. A move towards full-time, professional status was completed ahead of the 2020/21 season - although the charge up the non-league pyramid was halted by play-off defeats against Warrington Town and the Football Association’s decision to curtail and void the non-league season in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A long-awaited promotion into the National League North was achieved under Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips last season - although former England striker departed the club just weeks after they secured the Northern Premier League Premier Division title. Former Mariner Julio Arca returned to take charge earlier this summer and he has enjoyed a solid start to his side’s first season in step two of the non-league system.

Thompson has revealed his pride over how far his hometown club have come over the last eight years but revealed an ongoing recovery from a cancer diagnosis he received last year has been the key factor in his decision to sell his interest in the Mariners.

In a statement released on the club website, Thompson said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to chair my home town football club since 2015.

“It has been an incredible journey and we have achieved so much in the last eight years. I’m proud of the impact our club and Foundation have had on our fantastic community and am truly humbled by the backing and support we have received from our tremendous fans, the business community and other stakeholders.

“I’d love to continue the journey with you but as many of you will know, I was diagnosed with cancer last year. Although my recovery is going well and, hopefully, the worst is over, I need to put my health ahead of my various business interests. For that reason I have decided to sell my interest in the club.”

Thompson moved to reassure Mariners supporters South Shields will ‘continue to receive his full backing and support’ until he is able to find a suitable buyer that he hopes will take the club to the next level.

He said: “I have invested heavily in our facilities and infrastructure over the years, creating a successful club that owns its own ground, has access to incredible facilities and, with the launch of the International Academy, has an exciting and financially sustainable future.

“It’s not a decision I have taken lightly. I have always acted in the best interests of the club and while in ordinary circumstances I would choose to continue, it’s time for others to take the next stage of the journey with you.

“I’d like to reassure fans and all stakeholders that the club will continue to receive my full backing and support until we find the right person/persons to continue our progression and growth.”