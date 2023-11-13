Pupils' and grown ups have been recognised for their participation in 'Creating Conversations Project'.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dunn Street Primary School in Jarrow received the Chris Drinkwater Award for their Creating Conversations Project which involved Early Years and Year 1 children and grown ups.

As part of South Tyneside's Learning Cultural Education Partnership Fund ran by Julie Ward to help improve art and cultural links in the school environment, the school applied for the fund to take part and were successful in the application and were told they could run a project in the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Creating Conversations project Credit: Simone J Rudolphi

The project named 'Creating Conversations' focused on a shared learning experience with children and parents following the aftermath of Covid-19 to develop their communication and language over the course of 12 weeks.

Visual artist Elizabeth Kane worked with the children and parents to develop their ideas.

Upon finishing the project, Julie recommended the school to go for The Chris Drinkwater Creative Health in Primary Schools Award which is named after Professor Chris Drinkwater CBE who, amongst other things, was an inner-city GP in Newcastle for 23 years. Not only did Dunn Street Primary School take up the chance of putting themselves forward they were announced as winners for North East and Cumbria.

Children taking part in the project Credit: Simone J Rudolphi

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark their achievement a celebration took place and those involved were presented with certificates.

The project was enjoyed by all who took part and helped boost confidence amongst children and parents.

Michelle Trotter, EYFS and Key Stage 1 Lead at Dunn Street Primary said: "I'm so proud of everyone involved as they all did such a great job and it's a huge recognition for the school.

"It's hats off to the parents and children for making this happen.