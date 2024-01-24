Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the annual Jarrow Relay for Life Cancer Research UK event is set to make a return this summer, event organisers are hoping to reach the £1 million mark with fundraising this year.

The event at Monkton Stadium first took place in 2007 and has raised almost £1 million since starting out.

Last year's event brought in over £80,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Relay For Life celebrates the power of community fundraising in the fight to beat cancer. Teams of family and friends fundraise for life-saving research then unite as a community to celebrate and remember those affected by cancer.

Cancer Research Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

During the event teams take it turns to walk around the track over a 22-hour period. Participants and supporters also honour every life touched by cancer during the Candle of Hope ceremony.

Organiser Ann Walsh (BEM) said: "We already have 32 teams signed up so far which is great for this time of the year with still another five months until the event.

"I'm confident we can reach the one million mark this year which would be an amazing achievement."

The event will also host a number of stalls and a schedule full of jam packed entertainment to mark the special day.

Organisers are looking for a stage sponsor for this year's event, any businesses or individuals interested should contact Ann via email [email protected]

This year's event will take place on Saturday, 13 July at Monkton Stadium.