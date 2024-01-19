Up to 54 college staff members are at risk of losing their jobs.

University and College Union (UCU) has slammed Tyne Coast College for putting 54 staff members at risk of redundancy.

Earlier this week Tyne Coast College principal Mandy Morris emailed staff claiming the jobs are at risk because the college must make 'efficiencies' and blamed a 'recognised national decline in higher education.'

Staff on strike at Tyne Coast College, South Shields

The union has written to the college demanding it stops all individual consultation meetings with impacted staff and starts meaningfully consulting with UCU as required by law.

Staff at Tyne Coast College which has sites in South Shields and Wallsend took strike action over low pay earlier in the academic year in a dispute that has still not been resolved and the college recently shut down a sixth form campus.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "Coming so soon after strike action over low pay and the closure of an entire sixth form campus, this is a real kick in the teeth for hard-working staff at Tyne Coast College. Management has yet to provide any information to substantiate claims it has to sack staff and unless it starts engaging meaningfully in the consultation process the college is at risk of acting unlawfully.

"North and South of the Tyne, our members have continued to give everything to their jobs and the education of our local communities. Being told they are no longer wanted less than halfway through the academic year will not be a welcome message.