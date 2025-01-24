Jarrow road partially closed after Storm Eowyn causes tree to fall

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A main road in Jarrow has been partially closed due to Storm Eowyn.

The northbound side of York Avenue, in Jarrow, has been temporarily closed due to a fallen tree caused by winds from Storm Eowyn.

The borough is subject to a Met Office amber weather warning until 9pm this evening (Friday, January 24) before it downgrades to a yellow warning - which expires at 11.59pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
York Avenue, in Jarrow, is closed heading northbound after Storm Eowyn causes a tree to fall.York Avenue, in Jarrow, is closed heading northbound after Storm Eowyn causes a tree to fall.
York Avenue, in Jarrow, is closed heading northbound after Storm Eowyn causes a tree to fall. | North News

Photos sent to the Gazette show a downed tree on York Avenue with a police car next to it as the road remains closed to motorists.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that the southbound side of the road is running as normal.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed the road will reopen when it is safe to do so.South Tyneside Council has confirmed the road will reopen when it is safe to do so.
South Tyneside Council has confirmed the road will reopen when it is safe to do so. | North News

South Tyneside Council has stated that it is aware of the fallen tree on York Avenue, as well as another on the junction of Crawly Avenue and Mill Lane, in Hebburn.

Crawley Avenue, in Hebburn, is also closed due to another fallen tree.Crawley Avenue, in Hebburn, is also closed due to another fallen tree.
Crawley Avenue, in Hebburn, is also closed due to another fallen tree. | Victoria Flannaghan

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here

The local authority has confirmed that its crews will reopen the roads as soon as it is safe to do so.

Related topics:Storm ÉowynSouth Tyneside CouncilNorthumbria PoliceMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice