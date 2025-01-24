Jarrow road partially closed after Storm Eowyn causes tree to fall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A main road in Jarrow has been partially closed due to Storm Eowyn.

The northbound side of York Avenue, in Jarrow, has been temporarily closed due to a fallen tree caused by winds from Storm Eowyn.

The borough is subject to a Met Office amber weather warning until 9pm this evening (Friday, January 24) before it downgrades to a yellow warning - which expires at 11.59pm.

Photos sent to the Gazette show a downed tree on York Avenue with a police car next to it as the road remains closed to motorists.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that the southbound side of the road is running as normal.

South Tyneside Council has stated that it is aware of the fallen tree on York Avenue, as well as another on the junction of Crawly Avenue and Mill Lane, in Hebburn.

The local authority has confirmed that its crews will reopen the roads as soon as it is safe to do so.