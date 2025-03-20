Jarrow singer enters a ‘new era’ of her music as she releases her latest single
Lauren Amour, from Jarrow, released her latest single ‘Walls’ on Friday, March 21 - with the day also coinciding with her birthday.
The popular singer-songwriter has told the Shields Gazette that the single marks a “new era” for her music as she switches up the inspiration behind the song.
‘Walls’ touches on feelings about leaving her childhood home, something that Lauren is set to do when she visits Los Angeles next month in the hope of furthering her music career.
Lauren held a premiere for the music video on Wednesday, March 19, and shared that it had a few surprises in it for her family.
She said: “This song is different to all my other songs because it isn’t about love or relationships, it is completely experimental and signifies a new era for my music.
“The song is about my house in Jarrow, which is the same house that I’ve always lived in.
“Obviously with me visiting Los Angles, this will be the first time that I’ll be properly leaving it behind so I wrote Walls about starting afresh and knowing that I’ll be leaving that house.
“It touches on things like driving past the house and it not being mine anymore, as well as growing up, coming of age and moving out.
“My family and friends saw the music video for the first time on Wednesday (March 19) and there was a special surprise in it for my grandma, who is 96.
“There is a picture of her mam, who was born in the 1800s, in the video so it is great to share my family story within it - my Pomeranian Romeo also stars in the video and he was at the premiere in a new tuxedo.
“I worked on the music video with CrewGal, who are a North East production company, who train people to work in the industry and all of this wouldn’t have been possible without them so I can’t thank them enough.”
You can view the music video for ‘Walls’ by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfAfK59Ma54.
