I’m off to Los Angeles in hope of progressing my music career

A Jarrow singer-songwriter is following her dreams by visiting Los Angeles.

Lauren Amour, from Jarrow, is set to swap the North East of England for the West Coast of California as she aims to progress her music career.

The 27-year-old, who is a well-known North East artist, is set to visit to the United States in April - accomplishing a life-long dream in the process.

Singer-songwriter Lauren has told the Shields Gazette how visiting Los Angeles might help her to further her music career and has revealed that she already has shows planned for American audiences.

Jarrow singer-songwriter Lauren Amour is preparing to move to Los Angeles to further her music career. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “Ever since I was a child, it has been my dream to visit LA after I first saw Hollywood on things like movies, I’ve always known that it is where I’ve wanted to be.

“I’ve got management over in America anyway so I’m going to stay in Hollywood and be right in the heart of everything.

“I’ve already got some shows and writing sessions booked and I’m hoping to get a publishing deal whilst I’m over there so it is going to be great to in the home of the music industry.

“I absolutely love being from Jarrow, and the North East has its own thriving music scene, but to go to the capital of the world for the music industry is just something that I’ve always dreamed about.”

Lauren has also revealed how those closest to have reacted to the news that she will be visiting the United States for three months.

She added: “My family are so excited but devastated that I’m not going to be with them.

“I’ve always lived at home, I live with my mam and my whole family is really close - my cousins are like my sisters and I’m always speaking to my gran, who is 96-years-old now.

“They are all so excited for me and they’ve all wished me well.

“I feel really fortunate to be able to do this, I’ve been singing and writing songs for more than ten years now so I’m glad that things are finally falling into place.”

You can keep up to date with Lauren’s music by following her at: https://www.instagram.com/laurenamourmusic.