Jarrow teenager overcomes chronic illness and health issues through boxing

Charlie Lewis struggled with fitness after being diagnosed with a chronic lung disease, but thanks to SOS Group, he is set to step into the boxing ring

A 14-year-old boy from Jarrow is overcoming his health issues in the boxing ring as a local group supports his sporting goals.

SOS Group has aided Charlie Lewis, 14, who has struggled with fitness all his life after being born prematurely. He was also diagnosed with a chronic lung disease and suffered regular chest infections in his youth.

Numerous hospital admissions have stunted Charlie’s health and mum Tina Lewis has been keen for him to improve his lung strength and fitness. But the right activity never appeared until a boxing ring visit.

Tina said: “I wanted Charlie to have the opportunity to improve his fitness and his lung strength suffers in the winter weather, so outdoor sports like football were no good.

“His brother was going to a local boxing gym and suggested boxing for fitness might be a good option and he’s really taken to it.

“His first coach, Sean Hughes, has been absolutely brilliant and helped him develop at his own pace, building his fitness and learning skills in a safe and controlled environment. Charlie’s either boxing or at the gym every night. His commitment is amazing.”

SOS Group has since stepped in to support Charlie, buying kit for his first fight and giving him the confidence to pursue his sporting ambitions. He is now a member of The Legion Boxing Club in Boldon Colliery.

Tina added: “The sponsorship from SOS Group has come along at just the right time. Charlie is waiting to hear about his first fight and he’s so focussed on preparing well for that.

“Charlie’s very keen to continue boxing and is factoring the sport into his college choices. His ultimate aim is to become a national boxer or a professional. It’s amazing to think how far he’s come.”

Andrew Skelton, a Director at SOS Group, says: “We’re all very proud to support Charlie, who has overcome challenging health issues to become a boxer.

