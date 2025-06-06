Jarrow’s Tyneside Community Woodshed secures nearly £20,000 in funding

A not-for-profit community group has secured vital funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tyneside Community Woodshed (TCWS), based at the Perth Green Community Centre, on Inverness Road, in Jarrow has been awarded £19,920 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The funding will allow TCWS to support and strengthen its self-funded, not-for-profit, community group for the next two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cheque was presented to the group on Wednesday afternoon (June 4) by Councillor Stephen Dean, of the Bede ward.

The Tyneside Community Woodshed has been awarded nearly £20,000 in funding from the National Lottery Community Fund. The cheque was presented to the group by Councillor Stephen Dean, of the Bede ward. | Other 3rd Party

Dave O’Doherty, Chairman of Tyneside Community Woodshed, has provided an insight into how the funding will be used by TCWS.

He said: “This funding will help directly in the upgrade of our workshop and the purchase of much needed machinery, to help keep our group running.

“A big thank you to all National Lottery players who have helped in making this happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TCWS provides a space to improve physical activity, social engagement and support mental health to people aged 30 and over.

It aims to do this by combating the effects of loneliness and social isolation, through either learning a new skill, or pursuing a passion for woodworking, under the supervision of our experienced members.

The TCWS is open from 10am until 3pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find out more about the Tyneside Community Woodshed by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/groups/925695555451324/.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.