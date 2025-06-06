Jarrow’s Tyneside Community Woodshed secures nearly £20,000 in funding
The Tyneside Community Woodshed (TCWS), based at the Perth Green Community Centre, on Inverness Road, in Jarrow has been awarded £19,920 from the National Lottery Community Fund.
The funding will allow TCWS to support and strengthen its self-funded, not-for-profit, community group for the next two years.
A cheque was presented to the group on Wednesday afternoon (June 4) by Councillor Stephen Dean, of the Bede ward.
Dave O’Doherty, Chairman of Tyneside Community Woodshed, has provided an insight into how the funding will be used by TCWS.
He said: “This funding will help directly in the upgrade of our workshop and the purchase of much needed machinery, to help keep our group running.
“A big thank you to all National Lottery players who have helped in making this happen.”
TCWS provides a space to improve physical activity, social engagement and support mental health to people aged 30 and over.
It aims to do this by combating the effects of loneliness and social isolation, through either learning a new skill, or pursuing a passion for woodworking, under the supervision of our experienced members.
The TCWS is open from 10am until 3pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
You can find out more about the Tyneside Community Woodshed by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/groups/925695555451324/.
