Jet2 has announced that its city breaks programme for summer 2025 from Newcastle International Airport is now on sale.

The move means that at the time of writing, Jet2 will be flying to 37 sun and city destinations from the North East in summer 2025.

City break destinations from the region's biggest airport include Rome, Krakow and Prague.

Newcastle International Airport. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, has stated that putting the city breaks programme on sale follows feedback from customers who are wanting to book well in advance.

He said: “Since putting our Summer 25 Sun programme on sale, we have received a very positive response from customers and independent travel agents in the North East.

"Holidaymakers are wanting to book in advance and get a date in the diary now, and we are allowing them to do just that with the launch of our Summer 25 City Breaks programme today from Newcastle International Airport.

"Whether customers want a weekend away to these cultural hotspots or something longer, our Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks collection for Summer 25 offers something for everyone.”

The city breaks announcement comes just one month after the company announced its biggest ever programme from Newcastle International Airport.

Jet2 announced that it was putting 34 sun destinations on sale for summer 2025, with flights to the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, Bulgaria, Malta, Jersey and Portugal.

City breaks with Jet2 for summer 2025 can be booked with a deposit of £60 per person.