Jet2 has unveiled its city breaks programme for winter 2025/26.

The selection of holidays has been put on sale following strong demand from customers who are looking for culture, history, sightseeing, cuisine and more.

Jet2’s city break destinations include Rome, Krakow and Prague - giving customers in the North East the opportunity to visit a variety of places throughout the 2025/26 winter period.

Jet2 has announced its winter 2025/26 city breaks programme from Newcastle International Airport. | AFP via Getty Images

Flights and city breaks are available from November 2025 to March 2026, with the full programme as follows:

Rome: Two weekly flights to provide customers with the chance to explore the many sights of Italy’s capital city.

Krakow: Jet2 will operate two weekly flights to the city, based in southern Poland.

Prague: There will be two weekly flights to give North East holidaymakers the chance to discover this Czech city.

Customers booking a city break from Newcastle International Airport through Jet2 will have the option of a flight-only or an ATOL protected package holiday, which can be secured with a £60 per person deposit.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, has also confirmed that the company will soon be revealing the details of its popular Christmas Markets programme from Newcastle International Airport for winter 2025/26.

He said: “While there is a lot of demand for this winter, we know that people are looking further ahead as well.

“That is why we have delivered what our customers and independent travel agency partners want and put a fantastic Winter City Breaks programme on sale today for 25/26 from Newcastle International Airport.

“With a choice of three city break destinations on sale, it has never been so easy for holidaymakers in the region to explore some of the best European cities.

“Despite announcing this programme for Winter 25/26 City Breaks we are not done yet, and we will be announcing more exciting news about our Christmas Markets programme from Newcastle International Airport for next year very soon.”

For more information about winter city breaks from Newcastle in 2025/26, visit https://www.jet2.com or https://www.jet2holidays.com/city-breaks.