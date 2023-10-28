Joe McElderry bring Barbie and Ken to life in double Halloween costume

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields singer and X Factor UK winner Joe McElderry looked perfect in plastic, as he brought Barbie and Ken to life in a double Halloween costume.

The 32-year-old singer, who shot to fame after appearing and going on to win The X Factor UK in 2009, with Geordie pop icon Cheryl Tweedy as his mentor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his X Factor UK triumph 14 years ago when he was only 18-years-old, Joe has continued to perform in the region and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has also established an incredible musical theatre career, and regularly appears in the Christmas pantomime at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal.

This year, Joe embarked on his Celebrate The Music tour, singing a combination of covers and his own original tracks across the UK.

He will soon perform a one-night-only Christmas concert at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle on Friday, November 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside his music, Joe is also known for his funny personality, regularly uploading comedy skits to his TikTok account and other social media platforms.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Yesterday (Friday, October, 27), Joe delighted fans with the reveal of a double Halloween costume, which was inspired by the 2023 box office hit, Barbie.

Joe took to his Instagram account, to share images and video clips of himself dressed up as both Barbie and Ken, wearing the cowgirl and cowboy costumes from the movie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his Barbie look, Joe wore the now iconic pink cowgirl costume, paired with silver boots and a white hat, as well as a long blonde wig. He also had a full face of pink make-up, which was created by South Shields make-up artist Philippa Gibbons.

Joe also transformed into Ken’s cowboy look, with the full outfit and shorter blonde wig.