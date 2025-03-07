Joe McElderry set to host second live podcast with his grandma in South Shields
South Shields singer Joe McElderry is set to host another live podcast alongside his 90-year-old grandma, Hilda.
The 2009 X Factor winner and Hilda are the hosts of the popular ‘That’s Ridiculous’ podcast, with the pair diving headfirst into the chaos of today’s world.
In each weekly episode, Hilda answers listener’s problems in the ‘Help me Hilda’ section as the 90-year-old offers very up front and honest advice based on her wealth of life experience.
Set to take place at The Customs House, in South Shields, on October 23, 2025, it will be the second live show from the duo - with the pair having previously hosted their first at South Shields Football Club in January.
Tickets for the second live podcast go on sale to Friends of the Theatre on Wednesday, March 12, before a general sale on Friday, March 14.
Prices start from £28 and will be available at: https://www.customshouse.co.uk/theatre/thats-ridiculous-live/.
