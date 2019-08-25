Kind words after woman dies following emergency services operation at South Shields beach
Touching words have flooded in after a woman died following an emergency services operation at a South Tyneside beach.
Rescue crews from a number of organisations were called out on Saturday August 24 at about 3.30pm to Sandhaven Beach in South Shields, where RNLI lifeguards pulled a woman from the water.
Coastguard, South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, the Great North Air Ambulance, North East Ambulance Service and Northumbria Police were all involved in the operation. Sadly the woman died a short while after being taken to hospital.
Gazette readers have been sending their thoughts and prayers, as well as praising the emergency services who were called out to help.
Jo Cockburn said: “Just awful. We were on the beach and the rescue services were amazing. Air ambulance. Life guards. Search and rescue. Police. Ambulance crew. We should be more thankful for these men and woman who come to our rescue.Sending love to family of lady who sadly died.”
Cally Tulisa Mcdougall said: “SO sad my thoughts and prays go to the woman’s family at this very sad time sending hugs to yous all xx
Michelle Kinsey said: “So sad, we were at the beach and saw the air ambulance and emergency services. RIP x”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Lisa Ball said: “RIP the lady and sympathy to the family. Not forgetting thank you to all services involved.”
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said inquiries were ongoing but it is not believed there was any third party involvement in the woman’s death.
He said: “At about 3.30pm on Saturday police received a report that a woman had been found unconscious in the water at the beach in South Shields.
“Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital but sadly she was pronounced dead a short time later. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but officers do not believe there to be any third party involvement.
“The woman’s next of kin have been informed and inquiries to establish the circumstances into the woman’s death are ongoing.”