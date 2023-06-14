Can I start off by saying if you've not visited Rexy Reviews Dino Den in South Shields then get yourself along pronto.

As I entered the building I was in awe of all the dinosaur items that surrounded me. I have never seen so many dinosaur themed items in my life.

You could tell so much hard work and dedication had gone into creating such a unique and fun venture.

One of the many dinosaurs inside Rexy Reviews Dino Den ​

Owner Andrew Garthwaite has spent 30 years collecting anything and everything dinosaur related which led him to opening up the businesses.

Inside every inch of the walls are decorated in dinosaur movie memorabilia and lifelike models of the giant creatures which last roamed the planet around 65 million years ago. Andrew sells just about anything you can think of to do with dinosaurs including models, art pieces, games, posters, puppets, books and more.

The dinosaur fun doesn't stop there as customers can get interactive by taking part in gaming sessions stretching back to retro-action on Sega and Nintendo consoles from the 1990s up to the most contemporary dinosaur games of today.

It's great to see that the shop doesn't only provide so many spectacular dinosaur items but a chance to learn too with dinosaur fossils on display as well as activities and investigation packs from companies such as the National Geographic to provide an educational aspect for children and adults alike.

Whether you're a fan of dinosaurs or not this place truly is incredible to see and with people visiting from all over the country it's not hard to see why.

The Dino Den is so much more than a shop, it's a chance to step into another world away from the hustle and bustle of life and a way to explore our history in a fun way.

Andrew said: "When people walk through the door they're normally stunned and shocked because they've never seen so many dinosaurs in one place and it fills people from children to adults with delight.