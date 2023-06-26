News you can trust since 1849
Friends of Readhead Park left furious over CCTV delays following arson attack

The group has shared their anger that CCTV still hasn't been installed in the park despite raising funds following an arson attack over the weekend.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 2 min read

The Friends group that help run the park have been left devastated after the insect hotels built by pupils from Mortimer Primary less than two weeks ago has been set fire to.

It is lucky that the fire didn't spread further but had damaged the hard work and time the pupils' spent working on it.

Insect hotel built by Mortimer Primary School pupils before it was set on fire Insect hotel built by Mortimer Primary School pupils before it was set on fire
However, the group believe this could have been prevented or at least identify the perpetrator if CCTV had been installed.

Members of the group worked hard raising funds for the CCTV three years ago and although the equipment has been purchased it still hasn't been installed. The park has also suffered a number of incidents in the last few years which could have been avoided if the CCTV was in place.

Cllr Glenn Thompson of Friends of Readhead Park said: "The need is there for CCTV, the funding has been raised, the system has been purchased, but still nothing from South Tyneside Council, even though the Friends of the Readhead Park are registered partners with South Tyneside Council."

 The incident has been reported to the Anti-social behaviour team and South Tyneside Council and to the police. If anyone has any information they can email Glenn on [email protected]

