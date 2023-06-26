The Friends group that help run the park have been left devastated after the insect hotels built by pupils from Mortimer Primary less than two weeks ago has been set fire to.

It is lucky that the fire didn't spread further but had damaged the hard work and time the pupils' spent working on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Insect hotel built by Mortimer Primary School pupils before it was set on fire

However, the group believe this could have been prevented or at least identify the perpetrator if CCTV had been installed.

Members of the group worked hard raising funds for the CCTV three years ago and although the equipment has been purchased it still hasn't been installed. The park has also suffered a number of incidents in the last few years which could have been avoided if the CCTV was in place.

READ MORE: Man set to take bubble tea on tour as he launches mobile business

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Glenn Thompson of Friends of Readhead Park said: "The need is there for CCTV, the funding has been raised, the system has been purchased, but still nothing from South Tyneside Council, even though the Friends of the Readhead Park are registered partners with South Tyneside Council."