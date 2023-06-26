Corey Walker first came up with his business idea in 2021 post Covid-19 after trying the drink in York. He saw the trend was growing and thought it would be an ideal opportunity for him to start his venture.

The 25-year-old from West Boldon plans to travel to various car parks and local food festivals using his pop-up gazebo until his mobile airstream trailer arrives in late July/August which will be located down the seafront.

The popular drink includes milk teas and fruit teas. Corey's signature Jasmine Green Tea will be used for the fruit tea and assam black tea for the milk tea's.

One of the bubble teas made by Corey

Milk tea flavours include chocolate, coconut, vanilla and strawberry served with traditional brown sugar tapioca balls. The fruit teas come in many flavours such as mango, passion fruit, kiwi, lychee and strawberry along with various popping bubbles to mix and match drinks.

Corey will also offer a range of flavours of Jelly Chunks such as coconut, apple, mango and grape. You can choose how much ice or sugar you want in your drink which makes it fully customisable.

Corey said: “I am feeling nervous ahead of my grand opening as this business has been years in the making, however I am confident of my business plan and all the hours I have put in researching this product and all the various flavours and variants I offer.

“I feel there is demand for this product as bubble tea is an ever growing trend that doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.”