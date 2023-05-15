Axe throwing

There’s a first time for everything and at the weekend I tried out a new experience which turned out to be great fun.My husband Kieran and I finally put his 30th birthday present to use and headed up to Go Ape in Northumberland to have a go at axe throwing.

Neither of us had done this activity before but we’d heard from others that had been axe throwing it’s a great experience but there’s a technique to it and boy were they right.

Axe throwing

Luckily we picked a glorious day to participate in the activity as the sun was shining in Northumberland.

Upon arriving we had to read some safety rules before we were given a safety talk by the instructor who’d be guiding us throughout the activity.

He showed us how to throw the ace one handed which looked fairly straight forward until it was our turn to have a go and not one of my many attempts managed to land on the board.

The instructor must have realised I wasn’t going to get the hang of the one handed technique so showed us how to throw the axe with two hands. He let us have a go and thankfully this method of throwing was much easier and I managed to get some axes on the board.

As we got familiar with the axes and the style of throwing we began playing some games which meant it was time for Kieran and I to get competitive and see who was the best axe thrower.

But as we went through the different games the instructor had arranged for us it was obvious I was a terrible axe thrower as Kieran won all the games and I was struggling to get my axes stuck into the board. I was throwing the axe with all my might but still miss occasionally. I was not a natural it seems.

Despite me being such a terrible ace thrower I didn’t give up and continued to throw axes trying to get better throughout the activity.

Axe throwing throne

Although Kieran was crowned the axe throwing champion I still thoroughly enjoyed my time there and can say I give it a good shot (no pun intended).

The site also has a tree top challenge which looked fun and I would go back for a visit to try that out and definitely touch up on my axe throwing skills.