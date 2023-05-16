Beauty salon makes it as finalist in national awards
Staff at a South Tyneside beauty salon are on cloud nine after becoming a finalist for a national award.
Jodie Lee Atkinson Glam Studio situated at The Nook, South Shields has made it as a finalist in The National Beauty Awards for the 'Best Salon' category.
The National Beauty Awards recognises talent and hard work in the beauty industry and Jodie Lee Atkinson Glam Studio will be up against other finalists around the country in a bid to be crowned winner.
The salon was set up by Jodie Lee Atkinson back in December 2020 but due to lockdown tiers she was unable to open the business until April 2021. Since then she has worked hard building up the brand to what it is today.
In just two years the salon has welcomed many clients who say the salon 'go above and beyond' in their work which is why customers have nominated the salon for the national award.
Jodie has a team of self employed staff who work alongside her to deliver a range of services such as makeup (bridal included), eye brows, hair styling, colouring and cutting and bridal hair.
Jodie said: "I am just so thrilled for us to make it as a finalist. All of the girls in here have worked so hard to gain the recognition and it's so rewarding to know how special we make our customers feel.
"We all absolutely love working in the salon because it's such a nice vibe when all the girls are working together.
"I see a lot of the same faces and never expected to get recognised nationally so it's great feeling to say we are a finalist."
The National Beauty Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, 1 October at Titanic Hotel in Liverpool.
