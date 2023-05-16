News you can trust since 1849
Brass bands return to the Amphitheatre this summer

Brass performers from across the North East will take part in a series of free, open air concerts in South Shields this summer.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 16th May 2023, 10:50 BST- 2 min read

The This is South Tyneside Festival is promising a packed programme of events and activities for all ages from June right through to August.

 And one of the major highlights will be performances at the Sandhaven Amphitheatre from some of the biggest and best brass bands the region has to offer.

 The bands will play every Sunday from 4 June to 27 August, apart from 2 July, with performances from Westoe Brass Band, People’s Mission Silver Band, Bear Park and Esh and Bede Wind Band throughout June.

 The following month, music fans can be entertained by Whickham Wind, the South Tyneside Music Service Senior Band, the North East Concert Band and the Cockerton band.

Then August will host shows from Bright Street Big Band, Houghton Brass and Westoe Brass before Off Key Music closes the series on 27 August.

Brass bandBrass band
Brass band

 Cllr Pat Hay, Mayor of South Tyneside, said the brass bands were a key feature of the annual festival and “always one of its most popular elements.

 “There’s something incredibly powerful about hearing a brass band perform,” she said, “and the music just can’t fail to lift your spirits. It’s a real treat for all ages.”

 Other highlights of the summer long festival include the annual summer parade on 1 July, which is financially supported by Arts Council England, and Sunday Concerts in July, featuring stars such as Jason Donovan and Boyzlife.

Live music will also be performed at the Amphitheatre every Thursday and Saturday in June.

 The This Is South Tyneside Festival is supported by a wide range of sponsors, including Port of Tyne, Minchella & Co, Colmans, Ramside Event Catering, Ocean Beach Pleasure Beach and Metro Radio and Greatest Hits.

The brass band concerts take place between 2pm and 4pm, except on 9, 16, 23 and 30 July (Sunday Concert days) when they will start at the later time of 3.30pm.

It is advised to keep checking the festival website at www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk or follow South Tyneside Events on social media: Facebook (South Tyneside Events) and on Twitter @STynesideEvents for updates.

