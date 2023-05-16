The This is South Tyneside Festival is promising a packed programme of events and activities for all ages from June right through to August.

And one of the major highlights will be performances at the Sandhaven Amphitheatre from some of the biggest and best brass bands the region has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bands will play every Sunday from 4 June to 27 August, apart from 2 July, with performances from Westoe Brass Band, People’s Mission Silver Band, Bear Park and Esh and Bede Wind Band throughout June.

The following month, music fans can be entertained by Whickham Wind, the South Tyneside Music Service Senior Band, the North East Concert Band and the Cockerton band.

Then August will host shows from Bright Street Big Band, Houghton Brass and Westoe Brass before Off Key Music closes the series on 27 August.

READ MORE: South Shields teenager aims to run 57 half marathons in 57 days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brass band

Cllr Pat Hay, Mayor of South Tyneside, said the brass bands were a key feature of the annual festival and “always one of its most popular elements.

“There’s something incredibly powerful about hearing a brass band perform,” she said, “and the music just can’t fail to lift your spirits. It’s a real treat for all ages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other highlights of the summer long festival include the annual summer parade on 1 July, which is financially supported by Arts Council England, and Sunday Concerts in July, featuring stars such as Jason Donovan and Boyzlife.

Live music will also be performed at the Amphitheatre every Thursday and Saturday in June.

The This Is South Tyneside Festival is supported by a wide range of sponsors, including Port of Tyne, Minchella & Co, Colmans, Ramside Event Catering, Ocean Beach Pleasure Beach and Metro Radio and Greatest Hits.

The brass band concerts take place between 2pm and 4pm, except on 9, 16, 23 and 30 July (Sunday Concert days) when they will start at the later time of 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is advised to keep checking the festival website at www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk or follow South Tyneside Events on social media: Facebook (South Tyneside Events) and on Twitter @STynesideEvents for updates.