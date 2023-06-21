Busker scored free golden circle tickets for Pink when performing outside

Performer Lily Cooke's busking experience outside the Stadium of Light on the weekend of the Pink concert was a one to remember as her singing astonished fans who decided to offer her a free ticket for the show.

The 18-year-old had been asked by Sunderland Council to perform outside the stadium to warm up the crowds ahead of the concert and she had learnt some Pink songs on guitar to get the crowds in the spirit.

Whilst performing, three fans from Ireland put some money in Lily's guitar case, as she thanked them, the women offered Lily a ticket in the Golden Circle free of charge.

Lily and her mum were taken back by the gesture as her mum cried at this amazing opportunity these strangers had offered her.

Lily Cooke with the women who offered her the ticket

The singer is so grateful to the women, she said: "A huge thank you for making it happen. Their friend couldn’t make the concert so it was so kind and generous of them to give it to me, a complete stranger singing outside.

"They were so lovely and up for having a great time. They told me they didn’t want to sell the ticket and just wanted to give it to someone deserving - can’t believe this was me but really grateful."

Lily is a huge Pink fan and was gutted when she and her sister were unable to get tickets to the show and was delighted to be asked to sing outside the show as this was the closest she was going to get to attending the concert.

Speaking of the show she added: "It was incredible, she’s fantastic with an amazing voice. I couldn’t believe she was up on an aerial hoop and continuing to sing and making it look effortless.

"The crowd was fantastic too and everyone was dressed in Pink from head to toe. I’ll always remember it."