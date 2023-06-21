News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Readers remember 'top' nights out at former nightclubs in South Shields

Nightclubs in South Shields: Gazette readers remember the most loved and much-missed nightclubs from the town's past.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:35 BST- 2 min read

Most of us will remember our first trip to a nightclub or our favourite nightclub that is no longer here.

Whether it was the songs, the drinks, the sticky floors or the interior we all have fond memories of our younger days spent in nightclubs until the early hours of the morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it's a bittersweet moment when our favourite nightclubs are no longer open or they've changed their name.

We asked Gazette readers to get in touch asking what former nightclub they'd like to bring back for a final night out and the response was massive. Here's a roundup of some of the top places mentioned.

Most Popular

Chelsea Cat

Dawn Kirby: "Definitely The Chelsea Cat had brilliant nights in there."

Martin Mcevan: "Had many good night at the Chelsea Cat club in the early 80s when I was serving on HMS Euraylus and South Shields was our adopted town."

Eivissa

There were plenty of votes for Evissa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jonathan Frankee Ford: "Evissa!!! Had some of the best night in my life in there."

Back to 2003 for a photograph outside Eivissa! Was it one of your weekend favourites?Back to 2003 for a photograph outside Eivissa! Was it one of your weekend favourites?
Back to 2003 for a photograph outside Eivissa! Was it one of your weekend favourites?

Oz

There were lots of shout outs on the Facebook post for former nightclub Oz who'd love to see the nightclub return.

Dianne Rockett: "Oz many good night in there."

Kerry Bagley: "Oz was in a league of its own."

Ocean

Some readers recall great nights out at Ocean.

David Morrow: "Ocean when it first started was fantastic."

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Ruperts

Many of our readers said they'd love a final night out at Ruperts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doreen Good: Ruperts! my second home late 70s to early 80s.

Marina Groombridge-Knight replied to Doreen's comment: "Lived in the place from 83."

Did you love a dance and a chat to meet with friends at Ruperts disco?Did you love a dance and a chat to meet with friends at Ruperts disco?
Did you love a dance and a chat to meet with friends at Ruperts disco?

Coyote Wild

It seems the bucking bronco was a hit in this nightclub.

Helen Coombe: "Coyotes, loved that bar and their bull!"

Mandy Hoyle: "Coyote Wild! Loved the bucking bronco."

READ MORE: LIFE IS LOVELY: You don't get two kids the same

Best of the rest

Some of the other nightclubs voted by our readers include:

Banwells

Atlantic

Venue

Vogue

Escape

Atlantic in 2004.Atlantic in 2004.
Atlantic in 2004.
Related topics:MemoriesSouth Shields