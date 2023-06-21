Most of us will remember our first trip to a nightclub or our favourite nightclub that is no longer here.

Whether it was the songs, the drinks, the sticky floors or the interior we all have fond memories of our younger days spent in nightclubs until the early hours of the morning.

But it's a bittersweet moment when our favourite nightclubs are no longer open or they've changed their name.

We asked Gazette readers to get in touch asking what former nightclub they'd like to bring back for a final night out and the response was massive. Here's a roundup of some of the top places mentioned.

Chelsea Cat

Dawn Kirby: "Definitely The Chelsea Cat had brilliant nights in there."

Martin Mcevan: "Had many good night at the Chelsea Cat club in the early 80s when I was serving on HMS Euraylus and South Shields was our adopted town."

Eivissa

There were plenty of votes for Evissa.

Jonathan Frankee Ford: "Evissa!!! Had some of the best night in my life in there."

Back to 2003 for a photograph outside Eivissa! Was it one of your weekend favourites?

Oz

There were lots of shout outs on the Facebook post for former nightclub Oz who'd love to see the nightclub return.

Dianne Rockett: "Oz many good night in there."

Kerry Bagley: "Oz was in a league of its own."

Ocean

Some readers recall great nights out at Ocean.

David Morrow: "Ocean when it first started was fantastic."

Ruperts

Many of our readers said they'd love a final night out at Ruperts.

Doreen Good: Ruperts! my second home late 70s to early 80s.

Marina Groombridge-Knight replied to Doreen's comment: "Lived in the place from 83."

Did you love a dance and a chat to meet with friends at Ruperts disco?

Coyote Wild

It seems the bucking bronco was a hit in this nightclub.

Helen Coombe: "Coyotes, loved that bar and their bull!"

Mandy Hoyle: "Coyote Wild! Loved the bucking bronco."

Best of the rest

Some of the other nightclubs voted by our readers include:

Banwells

Atlantic

Venue

Vogue

Escape