Brian Gaskin who lives Ontario, Canada will travel to South Shields with wife Jane, son Kevin and grandson Luke in September as he embarks on a mission to learn more about his grandfather.

Brian's grandfather Henry Howey Robson was born in South Shields in 1894 and was a Second Battalion, in The Royal Scots (The Lothian Regiment), British Army during World War I.

At just 20 years old he was awarded the Victoria Cross after he left his trench under very heavy fire and rescued a wounded Non-Commissioning Officer. Subsequently, during another attack, he tried to bring a second wounded man into cover, while exposed to heavy fire. In this attack he was wounded almost at once, but persevered in his efforts until wounded a second time.

The Victoria Cross presentation was July 12, 1915 at Buckingham Place by King George V and Queen Mary. Three days later he was honoured at a civic reception in South Shields. On October 6, 1915 he received the Freedom of South Shields and was awarded a gold watch by his former school on May 24, 1916.

Photo of Henry Howey Robson and his medals

Post World War I he worked at shipyards, South Shields Highway Department and on oil tankers running between Britain and South America.

Henry moved to Canada in 1923 after selling his medals for the trip, married Alice Maud Martin and had five children with one daughter still alive living in Canada. He served as a Sergeant-at-Arms in the Ontario Parliament in the 1930s in Toronto. He retired as information clerk in 1954 and died at Sunnybrook Hospital in 1964.

His Victoria Cross is now displayed at the Royal Scots Museum in Edinburgh Castle.

On his visit to the UK Henry's oldest grandson Brian will visit Edinburgh to view the medal before a trip to South Shields to see the bust and street named after his grandfather.

Despite Henry's siblings now deceased, Brian believes there are still many descendants of the family living in South Shields and would love the opportunity to meet some of his family.

He said: "We are excited to visit South Shields. I believe the most interesting part is potentially connecting with relatives we have never met. There were six brothers and a sister, so there is most likely many relatives in South Shields.

"I read that they were involved in the bust being dedicated at the library so meeting some of them would be a very interesting experience."