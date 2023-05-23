Care home raise funds for community garden in sponsored walk
Staff and residents at Bedewell Grange in Hebburn took part in a fancy dress sponsored walk to raise money for items for the garden.
Residents and staff donned fancy dress and took to the streets of Hebburn, bringing a smile to the locals’ faces with their bright and breezy outfits.
They dropped in at ASDA and then were joined by residents families for a walk in the park and a well-earned picnic.
The sponsored walk managed to raise £430 which will help towards creating a lovely space for residents and family to enjoy.
Donna Ward at Bedewell Care Home, said: “Taking part in fundraising for our garden fund has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way.
"Our residents have been working hard in the garden and wanted to add some extra features as they really enjoy being out in the sunshine and staying active.
"The key features we are raising funds for is a wishing well, which the residents requested at our monthly residents meeting. We are hoping to get lots of bright and colourful flowers to make a magical environment for all."
