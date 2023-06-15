SURT, a South Tyneside charitable organisation that helps local children and young people affected by relationship abuse, applied to the Operation Payback fund and were delighted with an award of £5,000 to deliver their ‘stand out’ STREET SMART Project.

The project is designed to deter young people from antisocial behaviour (ASB), criminal activities and to strengthen community relationships to help protect young people from criminal exploitation.

Operation Payback uses cash criminals have taken from communities in the Northumbria Police Force area and puts it back into projects and initiatives that make a difference to the places that need it most.

The aim of the fund is to support the work of Northumbria Police and help prevent crime and anti-social behaviour, which will in turn improve lives for local people.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, said: “I was at SURT’s launch three years ago and I just love seeing how the organisation is evolving and delivering to improve lives right across the community.

"From protecting young people caught up in unsafe relationships to reaching out to them with positive opportunities to help tackle ASB in the area – it’s a fantastic team that really gets young people. It’s great to hear how my Operation Payback funding is being put to good use making a difference in South Tyneside.”

SURT’s 12-month project included a collaboration of targeted and diversionary activities delivered to young people associating in youth ASB hotspot locations as identified by Northumbria Police.

Project activities included delivery of SURT’s three session STREET SMART Education Programme. The programme was designed and delivered by SURT Support Specialists to help young people learn about the consequences of ASB, crime and the association with criminal exploitation.

Leanne Hansen, SURT Managing Director said: "SURT’s STREET SMART Education Programme has been a huge success.

"Young people have been committed to their learning, contributed to group discussions and reflected upon their own behaviour and community relationships."

One young person who completed the education programme said: "after completing the programme I now look at the world differently. I care more now about the affect my behaviour has on people."

Young people were also offered art sessions with SURT Sponsor from MarkOne87, supported by SURT Support Specialist staff.

Mark provided guidance and support to help young people develop the confidence needed to design their own graffiti art canvas. During these sessions young people were also encouraged to use their learning from the education programme to contribute artistic ideas to influence the transformation of a STREET-SMART Project vehicle.

Stan Yannetta of Stan's Autos, along with community supporters has produced a vehicle, which has been influenced by SURT and their STREET-SMART young people to help challenge the misconception that ‘crime pays’.

The HULK van will become part of Stan’s Auto’s fleet of cars to be used across the North East as part of Stan’s charitable fundraising activities.

It is hoped that the van will be used for children’s parties and other organised events to generate monies that will be donated to local charitable causes.

Stan Yannetta with Claire and Leanne

Stan said: "I really enjoy all the work a do on my cars and especially the HULK it really turned out better than I thought and looks amazing.

"I love working alongside with SURT especially Christmas time when I really get busy and I have built a new 'Stanta' car for this year and hopefully make more money for them."Claire Amans, SURT Managing Director said: "The project has been an amazing collaboration, made up of funding from Northumbria PCC, partnership work with Northumbria Police, support from our sponsors and commitment from young people.

"The project demonstrates that working together can make South Tyneside a safer and stronger community.

We want to thank everyone that was involved in the project with the end result being an imposing impressive vehicle which will undoubtedly put a smile on the faces of many local children.’

SURT Steering Supporters will continue to be involved in raising awareness of the issues addressed via the STREET- SMART Project by supporting Stan’s fundraising activities during 2023.

The STREET-SMART PROJECT is one which SURT hope to deliver on an annual basis but to achieve this they need continued investment from funders and the local community.