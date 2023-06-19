News you can trust since 1849
10 photos of days out at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

Enjoy the fun of the fair with these 10 photos of days out at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

There's nothing quite like a trip to the fair and with something to suit people of all ages its a perfect day out for the family.

Let's take a look at some photos of the public enjoying a day out to Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

Can you spot someone you know?

New roller coaster at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, South Shields, proving popular on Bank Holiday Monday.

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, South Shields, has been named as one of the country's best funfairs

Next