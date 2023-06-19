News you can trust since 1849
Weekend car crash closes South Shields coastline road with car on roof

The incident came when a vehicle had overturned onto its roof near to the seafront in South Shields.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:44 BST

Part of a key South Shields road was closed over the weekend following a car collision.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.30am on Saturday, we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Bents Park Road in South Shields.

“It was reported that the vehicle had overturned onto its roof.

Part of Bents Park Road was closed over the weekend.
Emergency services attended and the female driver of the vehicle was found to have been left shaken but otherwise uninjured.

“The road was closed removal of the vehicle but reopened a short time later.”

Photos from the scene saw a white car on its roof.

It is understood the car overturned after clipping a parked car at around midday on Saturday, June 17. No other injuries have been reported and the road is back to being fully operational at the time of writing.

