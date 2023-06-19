Weekend car crash closes South Shields coastline road with car on roof

Part of a key South Shields road was closed over the weekend following a car collision.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11.30am on Saturday, we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Bents Park Road in South Shields.

“It was reported that the vehicle had overturned onto its roof.

Part of Bents Park Road was closed over the weekend.

“Emergency services attended and the female driver of the vehicle was found to have been left shaken but otherwise uninjured.

“The road was closed removal of the vehicle but reopened a short time later.”

Photos from the scene saw a white car on its roof.