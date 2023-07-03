There's so many shops from our past that we loved visiting whether it be for sweets, clothes, toys or books. Most of us will have our favourite that we shopped in time and time again.

But isn't a sad day when those shops are no longer around and all we have left are the memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We asked our readers to share which former shops across the borough they'd like to see return and we had a huge response. It was clear to see they were some favourites amongst our readers.

Geordie Jeans

It seems the people of South Tyneside loved this store with hundreds of comments saying they'd love the store to return.

The clothing store was founded in 1978 in South Shields - going on to open ten stores across the North East.

Sadly the factory that made the jeans closed in 1999, along with various stores. South Shields’ King Street was the last store left, until it eventually had to close in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Clothing store Geordie Jeans was founded in 1978 in South Shields - going on to open ten stores across the North East. The King Street store closed its doors in 2004, and is very missed by the people of South Shields.

Woolworths

It was a sad day when this popular high street brand closed and it's no wonder readers miss it as the store had so much under one roof from clothing to sweets to magazines and everything in between.

John Dunlop: "Remember Woolworths way back in the 70s."

Was there anything sweeter than a trip to the pick 'n' mix at Woolworths?

T & G Allan

The department store is missed by many of our readers who loved a visit to the store to spend their pocket money.

Jane Shortland: "T & G Allan, loved a good much in all of their stationery."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Brown replied: "Me too. I loved that shop as a kid on a Saturday morning buying some books.

READ MORE: Respite care home receives outstanding feedback from CQC

Swainton's Sweet Shop

A trip to your sweet shop of choice was a big treat! And Swainston’s was the one for many of the Gazette readers.

Thanks to Rob Price, Megan Kerrigan, Jak Taylor and more for your shout-outs.

M&S

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store was loved by many in South Tyneside but it was a blow for King Street when the store of 80 years closed in 2014.

Did you love to pay a visit and browse through the many different departments?

The store may be gone but our readers would love to see it back.

Marks and Spencer's in South Shields was pictured in its last minutes before the final customers left.

Rippons

We had shout-outs for the toy store Rippons which many of you enjoyed spending your pocket money on the latest toys there. Despite the store holding its final sale in 1980 it is still remembered by many.

A trip to Rippons in 1974 - what were you buying?