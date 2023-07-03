Bisley Drive in South Shields provides respite care for vulnerable adults with learning difficulties. Staff at the facility were praised for how they were meeting the underpinning principles of right support, right care, and right culture.

Following a CQC inspection in April, Bisley Drive achieved an ‘Outstanding’ rating on a key question, “Is the service well-led?”

Feedback found that people supported were “at the heart of the service”, and supported to have maximum choice and control where “staff adapted to people’s changing needs and wishes."

Staff and Residents at Bisley Drive

Kay McLaughlin, Registered Locality Manager in South Tyneside and Liesa Burns, Service Lead both say the success has come after a lot of hard work, dedication, and amazing teamwork: “It’s been hard work but the team have built Bisley Drive up to where it is today”.

It has been a group effort, with Kay, Liesa and the team working closely with Real Life Options Continuous Improvement team, and local authority.

Catherine Skidmore, Quality Assurance Partner at Real Life Options works with Kay and Liesa to complete baseline audits. From here, a SIP (Service Improvement Plan) is completed where findings and recommendations are made. This helps to ensure everything is in place and working well within the service delivered.

One professional told the CQC: “We work closely with Bisley Drive. Recently one person moved in as an emergency and staff have worked with them to turn their life around. They have become more independent”.