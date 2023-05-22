The programme has been developed in partnership with voluntary and community sector and equalities organisations across the Borough.

The Volunteer Skills programme consists of six core courses (Safeguarding, Inclusion, Prevent, First Aid, Fire Safety and Health and Safety) which all volunteers are encouraged to complete.

The training has been developed by Inspire South Tyneside - the umbrella body for the voluntary and community sector which works with communities, South Tyneside Council and statutory partners.

In addition, through its own learning website, Inspire offers an extensive list of specialist courses, ranging from counselling to leadership skills and menopause awareness to combatting hate crime. The courses are free to all voluntary organisations established or working within South Tyneside.

Volunteering

The courses are mapped against national standards (usually AQA units) so are helpful for those wishing to use their training to help them find paid work.

Inspire has also implemented a 'Volunteer Passport' where people can keep a record of their training and achievements either in paper or digital format.

Bea Grove, a Development Worker for Inspire, said: "We are thrilled to be able to offer these innovative developments which are 'firsts' for South Tyneside and potentially the North East.

"We know how important our volunteers are to our communities so these initiatives are our way of repaying their efforts as well as hopefully encouraging more people to try volunteering."

Cllr Paul Dean, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Equalities, said: "Our volunteers play a vital role in our communities to make South Tyneside an outstanding place to live in and visit.

"Their commitment knows no bounds so it's only right that we repay their dedication. The training on offer and the Volunteer Passport will allow our volunteers to enhance their skills and training and showcase them effectively which may well help them move into paid work or even progress in their chosen career."

To find out more about Inspire, visit https://inspire.co.uk and to find out about the range of training on offer visit https://bgmcd.co.uk/lms

