The girls football team of St. Joseph's Academy, Hebburn have reached the Under 15s English Schools' Football Association National Cup Final taking place on 25 May where they will take on in a bid to be crowned winners.

The team which is coached by Shannon McSweeney and Paul Harris of Improtech Academy is made up of girls from years nine and 10 who have had some difficult matches during the competition which started in August last year.

St. Joseph's RC Hebburn Girls U15s have reached ESFA National Cup Final and the club is getting tracksuits sponsored by UTS.

The competition began with 384 schools and now the girls have made it to the final stage. During the season the girls have scored 57 goals and only conceded seven.

Shannon said: "The school play an incredible part in encouraging girls football and providing opportunities for every girl to have an equal opportunity to play football.

St. Joseph's RC Hebburn Girls U15s have reached ESFA National Cup Final and the club is getting tracksuits sponsored by UTS. UTS Neil Rowling with team captain Grace Bell, 15.

"They’ve had an incredible journey to the final and worked so hard to get there, I know this could be as big as it gets for some of the girls but a memory I know will last them a lifetime."

The team has also managed to secure sponsorship from Shaun Saddler of UTS based in Jarrow who has provided all the team with new tracksuits.

As Shaun is from Jarrow he has a strong links in the area and always looks to support the community. When he was approached to see if he could support the team he decided to become a full sponsor.

Neil Rowling, Commercial Director at UTS said: " With Shaun being from Jarrow we knew he would support the team in full. All of us at UTS wish the team , its wider support team , the parent and supporters all the very best of luck for the event and hope they bring the trophy back with them.

"Win or lose it a huge achievement what this team have done and we are sure they will all have an experience they will never forget."

Shannon added: "Sponsorship was huge for us to be able to get the girls all into matching tracksuits for the final to give them that ‘professional look’ that they deserve, we are overwhelmed with the generosity of Shaun at UTS who offered to help straight away."