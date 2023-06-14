Bright Futures, a charity which works with young girls and women aged four to 25 to give them a better future, has been busy working with girls to tackle difficulties young people face when it comes to periods.

Girls with the period packs

The girls wanted to improve the experience when it comes to having periods in school. Many of the girls found they were denied access to the toilet during lesson times which they found distressing particularly when on their period. They found it embarrassing explaining to teachers, particularly male teachers why they needed the toilet.

On the back of this the girls have launched their own petition in a bid to try get a law passed which will automatically grant toilet access for young people with period without the need of any awkward explanations.

Period pack

The petition will not only ensure the health and well-being of female students but also promote gender equality and empower young girls.

Hannah Woodward, Project Worker said: "I’m so proud of the young women involved, particularly their tenacity and drive to make a positive difference for all young people with a period.

"It’s been a privilege to support them during this project and I’m excited to see the positive change these young women will make for all young people with a period during school hours."

Once the petition has 10,000 signatures, it will be debated in the House of Commons.