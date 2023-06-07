LIFE IS LOVELY: Layla is reaching milestones

As I've said before the baby stage doesn't seem to last two minutes as they grow up so quick and that notion has been solidified this week as Layla marked two new milestones in her young life.

Layla's first milestone is sitting unaided which she is managing to a do for a short time on her own before she has a little wobble and flops to the floor.

It does look strange when she sits up as she's so petite she doesn't look old enough to sit up on her own but somehow we've already reached this stage.

Plenty of cushions at the ready for her for those unexpected flops on the rug whilst she masters her new skill a little more.

Layla sitting up

Then a few days later Layla surprised us with another milestone as not only did her first tooth come through but two together on her bottom gum.

It has been a long time coming as she has been battling with teething for a some time constantly fussy, red cheeks and sucking her thumb for comfort.

Now that the first two are through it shouldn't be long before others start cutting through and hopefully not as painful for her.

If you're battling with teething I generally find Calpol or Ashton and Parsons teething powder to be the most effective when it comes to pain relief.

Although now she has got some teeth I will have to be careful for any biting because although the teeth are little they are sharp like a razor blade.

As Layla is seven months old next week I fear it won't be long before she starts crawling as when she rolls over onto her tummy you can see she's eager to get moving.

When the crawling starts is when I'll need eyes in the back of my head.