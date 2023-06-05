The hubs will transform the way services for families are delivered across the Borough with better integrated services for families and children from conception up to the age of 19 or 25 for those with additional needs.

The hubs will provide access to a broad range of universal, targeted and specialist services offering high quality information, advice and support for families with teams located at venues across the Borough, enabling families to access the right support at the right time. The support on offer will include parenting support, early language and home learning, parent-child relationships and infant feeding support.

Cllr Adam Ellison, cabinet member for Children, Young People and Families at South Tyneside Council, is working on plans for more children's homes in the borough.

The hubs are part of the Start for Life programme and aim to bring improved access, collaboration and relationships.

A range of professionals and service providers, including midwives, health visitors, early help workers and adolescent workers will be located at the hubs to provide a one-stop-shop so that families need only tell their story once and help can be provided at the earliest opportunity.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children’s and Families’ Social Care, said: “Family hubs are all about providing valuable and welcoming services for the whole family, from the beginning of pregnancy and throughout the child’s early life and beyond.

“Parenthood brings all sorts of challenges but by offering the right support at the right time we aim to help families build their confidence and skills to become knowledgeable and resilient units.”

He added: “I am particularly pleased to see the new hubs will cater for young people up to the age of 19 (25 for those with additional needs.) This is an expansion on what has been offered in the past from children's centres and I’m confident this investment in families will pay dividends in terms of enhanced educational attainment, wellbeing and life chances.”