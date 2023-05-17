News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm

Metro travel information for Beyoncé gig

Here's what you need to know if you're travelling to the Beyoncé gig at the Stadium of Light by Metro.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 17th May 2023, 07:48 BST- 2 min read

Passengers are asked to plan their journey in advance and leave extra time for journeys as trains will be very busy.  

Metro Customer Service teams will be available at stations to help direct people to the Stadium of Light and to help passengers travel after the concert.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Metro tickets

Save time on concert day by buying your Beyoncé Metro travel ticket in advance from any Metro ticket machine. 

Most Popular

The ticket costs £6.20 and is valid for all day, all zone Metro travel for one adult on 23 May 2023.  The ticket is now on available to purchase.

If you're travelling with children, remember up to three children aged 11 and under can travel for free on Metro and the Shields Ferry with a fare paying adult.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Travelling to the concert

Before the concert extra trains will be running to help get everyone to the Stadium of Light.  

Trains towards Sunderland will be exceptionally busy after 4pm.  Whatever your destination, anyone wishing to board a Metro train from a Newcastle city centre station may be asked to queue outside between 4pm and 8pm, so large crowds can be managed safely. 

Please avoid travelling on Metro trains towards Sunderland between 4pm and 8pm if at all possible, unless you are heading for the Stadium of Light.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Concert goers with purple, red or yellow entry tickets should travel to Stadium of Light Metro station.  

Concert goers with blue, orange, platinum, green or pink entry tickets are best travelling to St Peter's Metro station.

READ MORE: Young friends of knife crime victim campaign for better lit streets

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Travelling after the concert

Crowd control measures will be in place including queues for Metro travel.  

Metro trains will be running later to help get concert goers home, including a later train to South Shields from Pelaw.  

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If travelling by Metro, join the queue at St Peter's or at Stadium of Light station immediately after the concert to be sure of getting your train home. Queues at both stations will move at the same speed.  

Station closures

Access to Sunderland station and Park Lane will be limited after 10pm to assist with crowd control. 

  • Park Lane Metro station will be fully closed from 10pm 
  • Sunderland station will be closed to Metro customers from 10pm
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Metro trains will run through both stations without stopping during the closures.  

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Related topics:MetroPassengersTrainsSunderlandSouth ShieldsBeyoncéStadium of Light