Passengers are asked to plan their journey in advance and leave extra time for journeys as trains will be very busy.

Metro Customer Service teams will be available at stations to help direct people to the Stadium of Light and to help passengers travel after the concert.

Metro tickets

Save time on concert day by buying your Beyoncé Metro travel ticket in advance from any Metro ticket machine.

The ticket costs £6.20 and is valid for all day, all zone Metro travel for one adult on 23 May 2023. The ticket is now on available to purchase.

If you're travelling with children, remember up to three children aged 11 and under can travel for free on Metro and the Shields Ferry with a fare paying adult.

Travelling to the concert

Before the concert extra trains will be running to help get everyone to the Stadium of Light.

Trains towards Sunderland will be exceptionally busy after 4pm. Whatever your destination, anyone wishing to board a Metro train from a Newcastle city centre station may be asked to queue outside between 4pm and 8pm, so large crowds can be managed safely.

Please avoid travelling on Metro trains towards Sunderland between 4pm and 8pm if at all possible, unless you are heading for the Stadium of Light.

Concert goers with purple, red or yellow entry tickets should travel to Stadium of Light Metro station.

Concert goers with blue, orange, platinum, green or pink entry tickets are best travelling to St Peter's Metro station.

Crowd control measures will be in place including queues for Metro travel.

Metro trains will be running later to help get concert goers home, including a later train to South Shields from Pelaw.

If travelling by Metro, join the queue at St Peter's or at Stadium of Light station immediately after the concert to be sure of getting your train home. Queues at both stations will move at the same speed.

Station closures

Access to Sunderland station and Park Lane will be limited after 10pm to assist with crowd control.

Park Lane Metro station will be fully closed from 10pm

Sunderland station will be closed to Metro customers from 10pm

Metro trains will run through both stations without stopping during the closures.