The exercise machines in the newly refurbished gym space at Monkton Stadium, convert user movement it into electricity that will help power devices connected to the local grid.

Monkton Stadium is the first venue in the region to use third generation ECO POWR equipment supplied by green industry leaders and global brand, SportsArt.

The extended gym with the addition of a mezzanine floor, new sauna and revamped shower and changing facilities forms part of a £700,000 investment into the facilities at Monkton Stadium.

Fresh new look for Monkton Stadium

Councillor Audrey Huntley, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, said: “Monkton Stadium is a much-loved community sports facility and we are excited to be reopening the superb new gym, sauna and changing spaces at the centre.

“The refurbishment not only brings an exciting new addition to Monkton Stadium, gym users will be helping us to reduce overall energy consumption from the building, which supports our council pledge to become carbon neutral by 2030.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people into the new space.”

Users enjoying the gym

Monkton Stadium is a major athletic venue, which plays host to regional and national events and is home to various sports clubs including Jarrow and Hebburn Athletic Club. It has also acted as a training facility for teams participating in international events over the years.

Following a new agreement with global fitness giants Les Mills, group fitness enthusiasts at Monkton Stadium will soon be able to take part in hugely popular, world-renowned classes like BODYPUMP™, BODYCOMBAT, and much more. They will also have use of cutting edge ‘Smart Tech’ equipment, designed to give users a better experience and attain better results.

To coincide with the reopening, the Council is offering 50 per cent off the first two months direct debit fees for new membership sign ups between 19 June to 17 July 2023. Term and conditions apply. See the Council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/leisure for further details.

The refurbishment of Monkton Stadium is the latest in a series of investments in the Borough’s leisure and library facilities. It follows the new state-of-the-art facilities at Jarrow Focus, Hebburn Central, The Word, Haven Point and Jarrow Pool.

New look for the gym

Councillor Huntley added: “We are committed to helping to improve the health and wellbeing of our residents and our sports and leisure centres play a key role in this.

“This investment in Monkton Stadium gym brings our facilities into the 21st century. It enables us to provide the latest equipment and technology for the people of Jarrow and visitors to the area and brings the venue into line with our other centres across the Borough.”

