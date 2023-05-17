The popular venue will unveil new Captain Morgan’s bar this Friday and to celebrate its arrival, the first 200 people who visit the venue from 3pm on Friday will get a celebratory Tiki Sunrise cocktail to try.

The Captain Morgan’s bar – named after the famous rum brand – will take over the space previously occupied by the Hop House on the upper plaza.

The offer – which is open to over 18s only – will showcase the rum available at the new bar, which will serve a range of cocktails and will stock Captain Morgan’s rums, including their Tiki and Gold versions.

Captain Morgan is the UK’s most popular dark rum and Tania Woodhouse, Operations Director at STACK, believes it will be a great addition.

Captain Morgan's bar at STACK Seaburn

She said: “We’re delighted to be working with Diageo – who own Captain Morgan – to create a very special cocktail bar at STACK,” said Tania.

“We know how many of our visitors love a cocktail and we believe they’ll be very excited by the fantastic new menu that the bar will be offering.

“And of course if they come along early enough on Friday, they’ll be able to try one for free.”

Charlotte Holland, Account Executive for Diageo in the North East is equally excited about the new venture.

She added: "We are delighted to be supporting the launch of the new Captain Morgan bar at STACK Seaburn.

“A lot of time has been committed to branding the new bar and it is a brilliant display of all things Captain Morgan.

“We at Captain Morgan have donated stock and designed the delicious drinks in the Cocktail giveaway, we hope everyone loves them as much as we do.”

Visitors this Friday can also enjoy a night of entertainment, with musician Lewis Curry performing from 4.15pm, followed by a performance by five piece band, Sneaky Blinders at 7pm.

The night will end with DJ Aaron Robson on the decks from 9pm until 12.30am. Full details of all entertainment at STACK Seaburn are available at www.stackseaburn.com