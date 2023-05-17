Mamma mia! Perrie Edwards’ mother celebrates ABBA themed birthday

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards celebrated her mother Debbie’s birthday this week, with an ABBA themed party.

The family from South Shields partied in London, attending an official ABBA themed party, provided by Mamma Mia! The Party.

The event takes inspiration from the movie franchise Mamma Mia, a jukebox musical starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried.

The movie revolves around main character Sophie, who is getting married in Greece and her quest to find her real father to walk her down the aisle.

Mamma Mia! The Party, which is held in venues in London, takes party-goers to a Greek island, with themed drinks and food, alongside an ABBA soundtrack.

Perrie posted clips from her mother’s birthday party to her Instagram story. The first clip showed Perrie and other party guests arriving at the venue, with Perrie turning to smile at the camera. She captioned the video: “@mammamiapartyuk for wor Debs birthday was so good!” alongside disco ball and microphone emojis.

The second video clip, showed the party toasting Deb, the following clips showed Perrie dancing and singing to Dancing Queen by ABBA alongside dancer Renee Hughes and Perrie’s cousin Ellie Hemmings.

The final video clip showed Perrie’s mother Debbie having happy birthday sung to her by the performing cast of the event.

Perrie has recently used her social media platform to promote mental health service Better Help, providing her followers with a link to access one free month of therapy.

The star is also set to release solo music in the near future, alongside her former bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.