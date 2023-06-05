The Trust – whose members starred in the recent BBC documentary series Ambulance – is holding a recruitment day in Gateshead on Saturday June 10 (sold out) for people to discover more about the job opportunities available in the service right across the region.

Attendees at the event, to be held at the North East Ambulance Service Education Centre on Dukesway, Team Valley, will be able to find out more about a wide range of different operational roles, from joining the emergency operations centre teams to working with the teams out on the road.

Among the jobs highlighted on the day will be:

Health advisor (call handler) 111/999

Senior Clinical Advisor Nurse/Paramedic

Advanced Practitioner Nurse/Paramedic

Ambulance care assistant

Clinical care assistant

Paramedic

Shumel and Perry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen O’Brien, director of people and development, at NEAS, said: “As an organisation that provides such fantastic services to every part of the North East, we are always on the lookout for people from Redcar to Rothbury, Bishop to Berwick, and everywhere in-between to join our service.

“From school and university leavers to those looking for a change in career, we’re excited to be able to offer this recruitment event as an opportunity for you to find out more about our operational roles.

READ MORE: South Shields television and film company receives grant

“Whether you’re interested in taking calls that come through 999, 111 or our clinical advice teams, or would love a career working out on the road with patients, we have so many opportunities for people to find a career within the NHS. We look forward to seeing you very soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North East Ambulance Service covers one of the largest areas of any ambulance service in the country, providing emergency care and patient transport across 3,230 square miles from the Scottish Borders to North Yorkshire to a population of 2.6 million people.

Its 3,500 employees and volunteers work from over 50 different stations across the region and operate over 600 vehicles.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

NEAS prides itself on being an inclusive employer, valuing and respecting diversity and with extensive LGBTQ+, ethnic minority, disability and women’s staff networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the wider NHS, NEAS offers to give its team members a range of benefits including support, encouragement, opportunities for learning and development and the chance to build their career.