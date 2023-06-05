South Shields television and film company receives grant which will help local talent

A South Shields based production company has won £30,000 grant to develop their business by purchasing Hollywood-grade equipment.

Red Stamp Productions is a Royal Television Society-winning company and the grant from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport aims to gelp the business reach its full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Lambert, co-founder, said: “This funding wil revolutionise our business and enable us to elevate our services to unprecedented heights.

“We are resolute in our commitment to make a lasting impact in the North East and nurture the untapped talent in our region.”

Red Stamp Productions was founded by three University of Sunderland graduates who met while pursuing their master’s degrees.

Michael Rowlands, also a co-founder, added: “Red Stamp Productions and the region will not only have access to this exciting new equipment, but the kit will create access to an industry that is notoriously difficult to break into. The industry is missing great local talent that is unable to be seen due to their lack of capital or connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

“Filmmaking is a notably costly art form, which creates barriers for potential filmmakers from working-class backgrounds. This grant will aid working-class people in the region to use the art of film to make their voices heard.”

Alongside ths, media entrepreneur, who has worked alongside Bob Geldof, Alex Connock has become a shareholder in the company.