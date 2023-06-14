L-R Myles Ferraro, Sunderland footballer Dan Neil, the Mayor and Sergio Petrucci from the Red Sky Foundation.

Bede Burn Primary School held an Aspirations Day led by teacher Myles Ferraro which aimed to ignite the students' passions, foster a growth mindset, and introduce them to a wide range of exciting career possibilities in relation to the school's ethos and values.

The day brought together an esteemed group of local businesspeople and community members who generously shared their time and expertise.

Guests included Mayor John McCabe, Sunderland AFC footballer (and former pupil), Dan Neil. Members of the Northumbria Police Force. A talented balloon artist Rebecca May from ‘Inflation Creation’.

Pupils taking part in Aspiration's Day

The children’s entertainment company Party Funk. Lana Davies from ‘Acro with Lana’. Karleigh Wright from K W Fitness in Hebburn. Alexis Dodds, Masters Great British Athlete, Sergio Petrucci, founder of Red Sky Foundation and an incredible performance from pupils from Joanne Smith’s School of Dance.

Throughout the day, students had the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops, witness captivating performances, and engage in thought-provoking Q&A sessions. These workshops allowed them to explore various careers, discover their interests, and understand the dedication and determination required to excel in their chosen fields.

Speaking of the event, Myles said: "We are extremely grateful to the businesses and inspirational individuals who made the event a resounding success. Their generosity and expertise had a profound impact on our young learners and will continue to shape their aspirations for years to come.

Pupils seeing the work of Northumbria Police

"The overwhelming support from parents and guardians demonstrated the significance of this event in shaping their children's future aspirations. We witnessed their engagement and enthusiasm, reflecting their eagerness to learn and explore new possibilities."

The guests shared their personal anecdotes and engaged the students in interactive sessions, motivating them to pursue their dreams with resilience and determination.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe said: "I was delighted to attend Bede Burn Primary School to talk to the pupils about my civic role for their Aspirations Day.

