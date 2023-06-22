Pro wrestlers fighting fit for their first match in South Shields

The wrestlers taking part are all professional and train religiously in order to compete and bring the entertainment of wrestling to fans.

This event in particular is a special event for the wrestlers scheduled to appear. For some, it's their hometown show while for others, they spend most of their time training at South Shields' own Battle Ready Training & Performance Centre to perform at the high level they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

PWZ Champion Micky Limerick will be in action at South Shields

Chris Lloyd of Pro Wrestling Zenith said: "South Tyneside has shown time and time again that they are huge fans of pro wrestling - they're some of the loudest fans around! We've had a good response to our event so far during an already packed This is South Tyneside summer festival.

"Importantly, we have the full support of Temple Park for this event which has really helped us to spread the word.

UK champions "The Trailblazers" will be in action

"I think pro wrestling is the most popular it's ever been in the last 20 years. Particularly in the last decade, the profile of British wrestling has risen to the point that it's considered a sport in this country - a large number of British wrestlers are working internationally for WWE, in Japan, all over the world."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: South Tyneside charity shortlisted for prestigious awards

The event is family friendly and takes place on Saturday, 8 July at Temple Park, South Shields. Doors open at 1.30pm and the first bell will commence at 2pm.