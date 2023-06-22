South Tyneside charity announced as finalist for prestigious awards

Out of a pool of 221 applications, 16 exceptional charities and social enterprises have emerged as finalists, showcasing their remarkable efforts in addressing a range of intractable social challenges.

The CSJ Awards 2023 finalists represent an inspiring group of charities making a tangible difference in their communities. Their transformative initiatives display the power of compassion, innovation, and community engagement in addressing pressing social challenges.

Key has been recognised for its work assisting marginalised young people in identifying and utilising their strengths to transform their lives and alleviating food poverty through its Key to Life Foodbank.

Putting together a food parcel at Key

The CSJ visited Key in May to witness first-hand the transformative impact the charity is making within its community and to understand the role that greater policy influence can play in advancing its mission.

Out of the shortlist of 16, there will be four winners of the CSJ Awards 2023, and each will be awarded a prize of £20,000, recognising and supporting their outstanding contributions to social change.

The winners will be announced in July, followed by a high-profile awards ceremony in London on November 21. This momentous occasion will celebrate and honour these exceptional charities for their dedication, innovation, and impact on communities across the country.

Ross Allen, Chief Executive Officer at Key, said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for these prestigious awards, all down to our outstanding people – staff, trustees and volunteers – who work tirelessly to change lives for the better.

We strive to alleviate poverty and ensure equity of opportunity for local people in their daily lives so they can become the best version of themselves and play a full part in society and it’s terrific for this to be recognised nationally.”

