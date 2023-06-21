It’s strange how two babies from the same parents can be so different in their personalities but they are.

As there’s just over two and half years difference between Elijah and Layla I often compare Layla to when Elijah was a baby and measuring their differences in the way they behave.

I’m not sure if it’s down to being different genders or if genuinely they are the opposite of each other but there’s some clear differences in how they behave.

Layla and Elijah

As I was a first time parent with Elijah so much of raising him was a learning curve but one thing I do remember is how much a quiet and chilled baby he was, however Layla on the hand can be a little diva.

Elijah has always been self sufficient keeping himself occupied and entertained but Layla can come across quite needy always wanting to be held or all the attention on her, like I say diva. She becomes bored easily and once she’s bored she won’t settle until she’s been picked up.

From what I can remember Elijah never cried much as a baby more so as toddler when having a tantrum but let’s just say Layla has a good pair of lungs on her when she starts crying and she makes sure everyone hears her.

Forget an alarm clock when you have Layla. Whilst she is a good sleeper, lately she’s been waking up so early whereas Elijah has always been a typical lazy boy and sometimes a battle to get him out of bed on a morning.