The celebration, organised by the Bad-Landers Motorcycle Club in partnership with South Tyneside Council, included a cavalcade of hundreds of motorbikes and a colourful military parade along South Shields seafront.

This was followed by open-air church service led by Father Mark Mawhinney of St Hilda’s Church and an inspection of the troops by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe, the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Ms Lucy Winskell OBE and the High Sheriff of Tyne and Wear, Dame Irene Lucas-Hays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Motorcycle parade at South Shields Armed Forces Day

Families then enjoyed a fun day in Bents Park with live music, children’s fairground rides, charity stalls and an exhibition of motorbikes, scooters, classic cars and military vehicles.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe said: “It was a real honour to represent the Borough at this year’s Armed Forces Day parade and a very proud moment to take the salute.

“It is such a fantastic event for the whole family and a fitting tribute to the Borough’s military personnel, past and present. The day gives us all an opportunity to show support for the amazing work they do to help keep our country safe and to reflect on the enormous commitment and sacrifices they make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE; 10 photos of days out at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

The annual event celebrates all things military, from servicemen and women past and present to their families, veterans and cadets, and raises money for Armed Forces charities.