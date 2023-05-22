SURT (Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together) is a community organisation which aims to help 11-24 year-olds who have been affected by intimate partner abuse, sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation, honour based abuse and stalking and harassment has made it as a finalist in the Community Group category for BBC Making a Difference Award.

The award celebrates the heart-warming stories of everyday acts of kindness from neighbours, volunteers or carers who make a difference where they live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening of SURT hub

Make a Difference was set up in 2020 at the start of the first coronavirus lockdown and to date 11 million people have interacted with the scheme.

BBC Radio Newcastle will host the awards on Saturday, 9 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity set up by directors Claire Amans and Leanne Hansen will also mark it's third birthday on May 29.

During those three years SURT has had a positive impact in the community including the opening of its hub, grand funding and nominated for #LoveSouthTyneside award.

SURT also set up Street Smart Project thanks to funding from Northumbria Police Crime Commissioner (PCC) Kim McGuiness to deter young people from antisocial behaviour and criminal activities, reducing the risk of criminal exploitation and strengthening community relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about SURT's development since 2020, Claire and Leanne said: "During our SURT journey we have supported amazing, inspiring and resilient individuals and it has been a humbling experience to have worked with them all.

"We have also been in awe of South Tyneside’s community spirit and admired the many community members whose support to children and young people has been demonstrated through selfless acts of kindness, care, understanding and compassion."

Looking ahead to the future some of SURT's plans include extending services, strengthen the board and build on its success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad