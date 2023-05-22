South Tyneside weather: When will warm weather end and when does the Met Office predict rain again?

It may still only be May, but the weekend saw some fantastic weather which wouldn’t be out of place in the middle of the summer! Highs of 19 degrees kept beer gardens and parks across the region full across Saturday and Sunday, but how much more can we expect in the coming days?

How long will the good weather last according to the Met Office?

After a slightly cooler day to kick off the week on Monday which sees South Shields hit highs of 16°C, temperatures will begin to rise again as clouds clear throughout the week.

Clear skies like we saw over the weekend are expected to return by Wednesday according to the Met Office which is predicting midweek highs of 18°C on Wednesday. Blue skies are expected to remain until the weekend when highs of 19°C on Saturday will be cancelled out by a more overcast day on Sunday.

When will South Tyneside next see rain?

The Met Office’s long term weather forecast suggests some bands of rain will hit northern areas next week, although this still remains unlikely.

Heading into June, the Met Office’s website says there is a chance of more unsettled conditions as we enter the new month. The Met Office claims “This brings the chance of heavy, thundery showers or longer spells of rain.”

Later in June, similar unsettled conditions are being predicted for southern areas while the north of the UK can expect further settled conditions.