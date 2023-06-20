A host of activities will take place across South Tyneside as the Council and its partners come together to celebrate Learning Disability Week, a campaign which is led by national charity Mencap.

The week is all about making sure the world hears what life is like if you have a learning disability.

In partnership with the NHS and community and voluntary organisations, South Tyneside Council is holding a series of events throughout the week including live music and workshops.

(LtR) Cllr Adam Ellison, Raylee Harrison (Arts 4 Wellbeing), Claire Tritton (MENCAP), the Mayor, Back Row: Cllr Paul Dean, Peter Nash (of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Tom Relph (South Tyneside Libraries) Front: Cllr Ruth Berkley, Gemma Oman (Arts 4 Wellbeing).

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, said: "People with a learning disability have the right to live their lives as they want. This means being part of the community and getting respect. It means that people have the chance to do the things they want and that people with learning disabilities are treated with dignity.

"This week is about making sure we all come together to really hear what is important to people, recognise their choices and support them to achieve their ambitions.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe added: “I was delighted to launch Learning Disability Week this week.

L-R Cllr Adam Ellison, The Mayor, Claire Tritton from MENCAP charity, Cllr Paul Dean and Cllr Ruth Berkley.

“It aims to help increase people’s understanding of the issues that affect people with learning disabilities while also raising awareness of all the support available to them, their families and their carers in their local communities.

“There is so much happening throughout the week, with something to suit all interests. I would encourage people to take advantage of the activities on offer.”

