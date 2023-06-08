The governing body of Keelman’s Way School – which caters for children with learning disabilities between the ages of two and 19 – is keen to create a ‘satellite site’ on the site of the former South Shields School. This would enable a further 16 students to receive their schooling within South Tyneside from this September.

The area would be completely separate from Epinay School, which is also located on that site, and, as it has been used in the past to support a small number of pupils with special educational needs, would need only minor changes.

Classroom image.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, said: “We want all our children to have the best start in life and for most of our young people that means going to school in the Borough. If this proposal were to go ahead, it would result in fewer children and young people having to travel to school in neighbouring areas which has to be a good thing.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

“By reducing the number of lengthy home to school journeys we can also lower the amount of carbon emissions produced which will support the Council’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030.”

A report to members of South Tyneside’s Cabinet highlights that informal consultation has already taken place about the proposal which is expected to be positive. If Members decide to support the proposal, a further consultation will be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad